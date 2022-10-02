Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 88,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

