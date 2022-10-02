Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. 6,403,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.