Refinable (FINE) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and $523,558.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable launched on February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refinable is refinable.com.

Refinable Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars.

