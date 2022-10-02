Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.20.

RS stock opened at $174.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $139.02 and a 1 year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

