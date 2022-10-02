Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Rent-A-Center has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 21.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $17.51 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after buying an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 155.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 126,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 89,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 176.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 72,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

