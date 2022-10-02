Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) PT Lowered to $42.50 at Piper Sandler

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBCAA opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $766 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth $428,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

