Retireful LLC Acquires 8,293 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retireful LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 224.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retireful LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,118,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $66.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.