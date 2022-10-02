Reviewing Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UniCredit and Landmark Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $17.07 billion 1.20 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 2.05 $18.01 million $2.76 9.25

Landmark Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UniCredit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for UniCredit and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 2 8 0 2.80 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

UniCredit presently has a consensus target price of $13.94, suggesting a potential upside of 175.55%. Given UniCredit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp 25.01% 10.81% 1.07%

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats UniCredit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions. In addition, the company provides corporate finance, capital structure, and rating advisory, as well as patient capital, financial sponsor solutions, and sustainable finance solutions. It servs retail, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as international companies and institutional clients. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

