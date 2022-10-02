Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RTMVY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Investec upgraded shares of Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $653.60.

Shares of RTMVY opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

