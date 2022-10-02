Robonomics.network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Robonomics.network has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $191,988.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00018099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,166.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063755 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00063993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00082290 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,034,205 coins and its circulating supply is 292,985 coins. Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life.

Robonomics.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. Telegram “

