Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $7.11 on Friday, hitting $359.64. 663,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $359.22 and a one year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

