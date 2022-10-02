Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$286.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$287.00 to C$286.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJT. BMO Capital Markets cut Cargojet to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$202.64.

Cargojet Trading Down 3.4 %

Cargojet stock opened at C$111.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$146.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$109.69 and a 12 month high of C$202.84.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.2199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cargojet

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

About Cargojet

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

