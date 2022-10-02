Royal Bank of Canada Increases Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $52.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PRTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $1,368,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,396. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Prothena by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.