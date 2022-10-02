Rubic Achieves Market Cap of $7.59 Million (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $244,406.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,977.47 or 1.00007117 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00064311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00082250 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic (RBC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rubic is https://reddit.com/r/Rubic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange.

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

