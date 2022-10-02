Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 123 ($1.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBRE. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 195 ($2.36).

SBRE opened at GBX 97 ($1.17) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 172.65. The company has a market capitalization of £242.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,616.67. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 94.20 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood bought 10,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £10,040.55 ($12,132.13). Insiders acquired a total of 112,343 shares of company stock worth $11,760,517 in the last ninety days.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

