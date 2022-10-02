SAFE DEAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.09 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003842 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00086457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007590 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SFD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,250,822 coins and its circulating supply is 4,223,909 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

