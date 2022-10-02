Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) vs. ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Head-To-Head Review

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Sands China has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sands China and ZTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sands China $2.87 billion 6.98 -$1.05 billion N/A N/A ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60

Analyst Recommendations

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than Sands China.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sands China and ZTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sands China 0 1 1 1 3.00 ZTE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Sands China and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sands China N/A N/A N/A ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04%

Summary

ZTE beats Sands China on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 12,373 hotel rooms and suites, 151 restaurants and food outlets, 2.1 million square feet of retail malls, 1.7 million square feet of MICE space, 4 permanent theatres, a 15,000-seat arena, and casinos. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

