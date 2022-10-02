Sanshu Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Sanshu Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanshu Inu has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $11,002.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Sanshu Inu

Sanshu Inu was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sanshu Inu is sanshuinu.finance. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

