Savant Capital LLC Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

LLY opened at $323.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a market cap of $307.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

