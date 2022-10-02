Savant Capital LLC Has $134.52 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 2.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $134,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

