Savant Capital LLC Has $27.73 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 254,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 73,431 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 12,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $160.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.40. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

