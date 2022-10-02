Savant Capital LLC Purchases 39,229 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,988,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

