Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,192 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.84% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $76,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,463,000 after purchasing an additional 281,812 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 271,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

