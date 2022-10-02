Savant Capital LLC Sells 20,044 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,044 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

