Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,465,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 623,231 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 490,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $22.40 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.