Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 166,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 370,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 598,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 155,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 6,475,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.