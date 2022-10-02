Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Raised by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,786 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $61,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,270,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

