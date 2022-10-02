Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 869,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,794. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

