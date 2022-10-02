Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.75. 869,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,794. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

