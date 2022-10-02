Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 811,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,886 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $38,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

