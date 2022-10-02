Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $41.99 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.