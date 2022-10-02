Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Lowered by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,892,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,259. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

