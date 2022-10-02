Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $66.43 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95.

