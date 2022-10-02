Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,270,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,514 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $56,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

