Scotiabank Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$7.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$5.63 and a 12 month high of C$8.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.70. The firm has a market cap of C$414.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,446.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,084,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,916,436.78. Insiders have acquired 193,600 shares of company stock worth $1,213,860 over the last quarter.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

