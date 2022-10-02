Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average is $168.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.