Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $287,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after buying an additional 1,025,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.4 %

PCAR stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

