Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,351 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

