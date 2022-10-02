Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 935 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.6 %

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.11. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.