Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,523.00

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Shabu Shabu Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance’s launch date was October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shabu Shabu Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

