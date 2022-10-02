Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $82.00

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $69,496.75 and approximately $82.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s launch date was October 26th, 2021. Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,187 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Shield is a Security Provider and a Rewards Earning Platform. Telegram | Medium | Github | Instagram Whitepaper “

