Shih Tzu Tops One Day Volume of $8,348.00 (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Shih Tzu has a market capitalization of $733,264.00 and $8,348.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shih Tzu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shih Tzu has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shih Tzu Coin Profile

Shih Tzu launched on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Shih Tzu’s official website is www.shih-tzu.org. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shih Tzu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

