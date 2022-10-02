Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Declines By 21.0%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Akerna Stock Performance

KERN remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,418,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Akerna had a negative net margin of 292.46% and a negative return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akerna will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akerna

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KERN. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Akerna by 419.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Akerna by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Akerna by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Akerna by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

