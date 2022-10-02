Short Interest in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Rises By 12.9%

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE APO traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $46.50. 3,011,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

