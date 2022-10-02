Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Increases By 23.5%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,630,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 15,090,000 shares. Approximately 34.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Asana Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. 4,437,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,324. Asana has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

