Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Declines By 12.8%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 70.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 120,000.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 193,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.51.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 483.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

