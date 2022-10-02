Short Interest in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Declines By 10.9%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,700 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 402,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUID. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in authID by 188.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in authID in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in authID in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in authID by 94.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in authID in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of authID stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 18,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. authID has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 208.68% and a negative net margin of 35.21%.

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

