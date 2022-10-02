Short Interest in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Grows By 21.3%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

BioSig Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

BioSig Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 248,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 253.64% and a negative net margin of 22,438.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioSig Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Gray Fleming purchased 36,036 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $42,522.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,036 shares in the company, valued at $42,522.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 168,202 shares of company stock valued at $176,978. Company insiders own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Featured Stories

