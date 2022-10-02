Short Interest in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Grows By 21.3%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
BioSig Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %
BioSig Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 248,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.10.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 253.64% and a negative net margin of 22,438.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioSig Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioSig Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.
