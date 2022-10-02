Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Drops By 6.6%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackboxstocks in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackboxstocks in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackboxstocks in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackboxstocks in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Blackboxstocks stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. On average, analysts expect that Blackboxstocks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.