Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Grows By 14.2%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,660,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,273 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,152,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 287,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 117,075 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 164,728 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BOE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 556,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

